LeBron James speaks out after son, Bronny James, suffers cardiac arrest: 'I'm so grateful'

Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses rates of cardiac health in young people and which warning signs to look out for in assessing heart health.

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James is speaking out after his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

"Everyone doing great," the NBA star tweeted on Thursday. "We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

"I'm so grateful," he added.

Bronny James, an 18-year-old rising basketball star and incoming freshman at the University of Southern California, was taken to the hospital on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at a USC practice.

The teen was first admitted to the intensive care unit and was later listed in stable condition, a family spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, "LeBron and [ his wife ] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."