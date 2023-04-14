Lemoore High School student arrested after bringing gun onto campus

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after a report a student brought a gun onto campus.

Officers say they responded to the high school's call at 8:41 a.m. and began to investigate the incident.

After reviewing surveillance video, the school was placed on lockdown and a possible suspect was identified.

Officers located the suspect in class and took him into custody. After being taken into custody, investigators found a .22 caliber pistol but did not specify where.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-9574.

