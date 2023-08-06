Lemoore Police department holds free Cops and Cars event

The Lemoore Police Department put on its first Cars and Cops event at the Lemoore Sports Complex.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families were enjoying the weather and classic cars thanks to an event hosted by the Lemoore Police Department.

On Saturday, the Department put on its first Cars and Cops event at the Lemoore Sports Complex.

There was music, food vendors and all proceeds raised benefit the Police Activities League and Explorers program.

Officers say they hosted this event to connect with the community.

"Mainly our main idea was to connect the car community with not necessarily just the citizens but also law enforcement because there's a misconception that officers don't like cool cars," officer Eric Trevino said. "That's not the case you can see there's some officers out there fan girling over some of these cars that are out here today."

The department also brought out gun locks to promote gun safety at home.