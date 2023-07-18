1 killed, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Lemoore, police say

One person has died, and another person was hospitalized following a shooting in Lemoore early Tuesday morning.

The Lemoore Police Department says it happened just after 1:30 am at a home on Brooks Drive near Beech Lane.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details on the shooting.

This is Lemoore's first homicide in nearly two years.