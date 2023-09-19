Fundraiser to replace memorial highway signs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are taking action to maintain the memorial highway signs honoring a Lemoore Native killed during the 9/11 attacks.

The two signs on Highway 198 near Lemoore were dedicated to Lieutenant Commander Otis Vincent Tolbert in 2004.

Tolbert was among those killed during the attack on the Pentagon.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says weather has worn the signs over the years.

They are asking for the community's help to raise the funds to replace them -- estimated to cost more than $11,000 dollars.

Donations are being accepted through the Kings County Sheriff's Foundation.

Any person, organization, or business willing to make a tax-deductible donation may do so by mailing a check to:

Kings County Sheriff's Foundation

C/O Nate Ferrier

1550 Kings County Drive

Hanford CA 93230

Please make checks out to the Kings County Sheriff's Foundation, and in the memo line, be sure to add LCDR Tolbert Memorial.