surfing

World-famous surfing competition kicks off in Lemoore

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro is the sixth stop on the World Surf League's Championship Tour.
EMBED <>More Videos

World-famous surfing competition kicks off in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The best surfers from around the world are in the South Valley for a competition this weekend.

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro presented by Adobe runs through Sunday at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch near Lemoore.

The event, which is closed to the public, is the sixth stop on the World Surf League's Championship Tour and the last WSL event before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where surfing will make its debut.

Because the Surf Ranch always has the perfect wave, CEO Erik Logan explains that the stakes are even higher.

"All the pressure now shifts to the surfers, not to choose the wave but to perform on the wave, so it's a completely different level of pressure and competition, unlike they've ever seen," says Erik Logan, World Surf League CEO.

You can watch this weekend's event by heading to their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslemoorecompetitionsurfingevents
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURFING
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
Florida shark attack caught on video
Learn surf lingo with 'Ultimate Surfer' cast | EXCLUSIVE
New ABC reality show 'The Ultimate Surfer' filmed in Lemoore
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News