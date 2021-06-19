World-famous surfing competition kicks off in Lemoore

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro presented by Adobe runs through Sunday at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch near Lemoore.
The event, which is closed to the public, is the sixth stop on the World Surf League's Championship Tour and the last WSL event before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where surfing will make its debut.
Because the Surf Ranch always has the perfect wave, CEO Erik Logan explains that the stakes are even higher.
"All the pressure now shifts to the surfers, not to choose the wave but to perform on the wave, so it's a completely different level of pressure and competition, unlike they've ever seen," says Erik Logan, World Surf League CEO.
You can watch this weekend's event by heading to their website.