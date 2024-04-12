Leo Blendz Barbershop in Reedley holding autism awareness month fundraiser

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A barbershop owner in Reedley is taking action in honor of autism awareness month. It's a cause close to his heart.

Leo Estrada runs Leo Blendz Barbershop on Eleventh and C streets.

His son was diagnosed with autism, and to raise awareness about the disorder, he's holding a haircut fundraiser next week.

All money raised at the barbershop during the designated time will be donated to a local autism charity.

Estrada says he wants to encourage others to learn about autism so they can better understand those living with it.