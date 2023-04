One of the most popular musicals in the world is returning to Fresno's Saroyan Theatre.

You can hear the classic songs such as "I Dreamed a Dream" and "One Day More" live on stage from July 25 through the 30th.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most popular musicals in the world is returning to Fresno's Saroyan Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale for "Les Miserables."

The hit broadway musical is set against the backdrop of 19th-century France.

It tells the story of dreams, love, sacrifice and redemption.

You can hear the classic songs such as "I Dreamed a Dream" and "One Day More" live on stage from July 25 through the 30th.

Tickets start at $25 and are available on TicketMaster.