Fresno man sentenced to life in prison for killing sister, nephew

A Fresno man who admitted to the murder of his sister and nephew will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Eric Heard was sentenced to 75 years to life in a Fresno County courtroom on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man who admitted to the murder of his sister and nephew will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Eric Heard was sentenced to 75 years to life in a Fresno County courtroom on Thursday.

Police say he shot 33-year-old Fanchon Moore and 17-year-old Antonio Rodriguez after an argument in October of 2021.

It happened at a home on Weathermaker and Winery Avenues in east central Fresno.

Heard was originally arrested on a previous misdemeanor warrant, before being charged with the murders.

He changed his plea to guilty in this case during a hearing last month.