WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide updates on deadly Porterville library fire that killed 2 firefighters

Late Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed they found the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and difficult search.
The 25-year-old went missing while helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett. Crews worked for hours, sifting through the heavy debris.
A procession escorted Jones' body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office Tulare early Thursday morning. The motorcade included firefighters and law enforcement from across the Valley.
Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.
"Patrick was quick to make friends with everyone in the department, and known for always having a smile on his face. Patrick was always quick to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off duty," fire officials wrote on social media.
Jones had just started his training to become an Acting Engineer.
Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa was also killed while battling the blaze. The 35-year-old started his career with the department in 2007.
Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.
Officials said two teenagers were seen running from the building as the flames grew. Porterville police detectives tracked down the teens and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on manslaughter and arson charges.
Porterville authorities will hold a press conference to discuss the investigation at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Porterville City Council Chambers.
Meanwhile, cleanup efforts continue in downtown Porterville as crews work to clear the debris. The library was built in the 1950s and did not have a sprinkler system.
