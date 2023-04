MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Livingston police on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:00 pm in Winton.

It is unclear if officers fired their weapons or if a suspect shot at them.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

No other details have been provided about what happened leading up to the shooting.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.