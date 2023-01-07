Día de los Reyes keeps local bakeries busy during holiday

Local bakeries are working hard on one of their busiest days of the year, Día de los Reyes, or Three Kings Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local bakeries are working hard on one of their busiest days of the year, Día de los Reyes, otherwise known as Three Kings Day.

The holiday, also known as Epiphany, dates back to the fourth century and celebrates the baby Jesus being introduced to the world.

The bakery's roscas, or ring shaped bread, is a staple to the religious holiday.

The tradition is to add baby Jesus figurines in the baked bread.

Families gather on January 6th, cut the bread, and whoever's slice has the baby Jesus makes tamales for a feast on February 2nd. A celebration of Jesus was brought to the Temple in Jerusalem.

La Luna Bakery and Café in Fresno sells over a thousand roscas each year, the family also celebrates both holidays.

"It means a lot. It's time to bring us together again, an extension of Christmas, it also gives us the opportunity to gather again on February 2nd." says Martha Fregoso, a member of the family.

The rosca is adorned by colorful fruits and candies, even its shape has a meaning.

"It's shaped in a ring crown-like form with different colors on the top. Basically to represent the jewels that the King's men gifted to baby Jesus. So, it's the day Jesus was presented and came to be known to the world as a savior, so it has religious roots in it," Martha explained.

In Clovis, Cafe Oaxaca is also working to complete hundreds of orders.

Rosi Garcia, is a third generation baker, whose family is from Oaxaca.

They came to Fresno in 2004 and opened up the bakery in 2010.

The family has been baking Roscas for decades and introduced them to customers in recent years.

"But seeing not only my family but seeing the customers come in and be happy and be like 'oh my God' it's so pretty, I love it, I had it last year, It was so good' that's better than a tip for us." says Rosi.

Rosi and her family also celebrate the holiday.

The tradition has been bringing her family together for generations.

If you haven't gotten your rosca bread yet, you have time.

Luna Bakery and Cafe closes around 8:30 tonight. Cafe Oaxaca will close at 6pm this evening.