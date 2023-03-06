Local high schools prepare for Fresno City College Mariachi Festival

In less than three weeks student mariachis from across the state will come together at Ratcliffe stadium to celebrate tradition and culture.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following in her Father's footsteps, Emily Diaz has been playing the trumpet since 4th grade.

She's the first female on both sides of her family to pick up the instrument.

"Once you pick it up and you continue it and you find something that you love," Diaz says. "It is amazing and it's something you can carry on for a long time."

Without missing a beat, Diaz and fellow mariachis from Roosevelt High School are perfecting their sound for the Fresno City College High School Mariachi Festival.

"It's a lot of practice we have to be consistent," 10th grader Angel Alvardo says.

It may not sound like it but this is the first time Roosevelt Mariachi will compete.

Eight schools from across California will take the stage at Radcliffe Stadium.

Cash prizes, provided by Fiesta Auto are up for grabs... for the top three schools.

"You're going to be amazed by the talent, the performance for dance and for music for mariachi," Student Activities Event Coordinator Maile Martin says.

The celebration of tradition and culture will also showcase Folklorico dancers.

What started as a way to dance a mile in her mother's shoes, turned into a career path for Jennifer Raya.

The tenth grader says she hopes to teach.

"It wasn't super serious. I was like okay I'm going to try it out," Raya says. "And now it's something I want to keep doing. I want to be a teacher it's so important to me now."

The Mariachi Festival is Saturday, March 25 at Ratcliffe Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.

