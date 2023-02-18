WATCH LIVE

Local housing developer fundraising for Syria earthquake relief

Saturday, February 18, 2023 12:41AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here in the valley, there are families with ties to the countries dealing with the catastrophic impacts of the quakes.

Now, developer Granville Homes and Mercy Corps are taking action to raise money for relief.

Granville says the Mercy Corps' team reports more than 1.8 million people have been displaced in Syria.

Granville Homes says it will match every dollar raised, up to $20,000 through March 31.

Funds will help Mercy Corps provide emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

To donate, click here.

