Local nonprofit provides warm meals to patients and staff at Community Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action to make sure those who will spend Christmas eve at Community Regional Medical Center have a warm meal.

Hannah's Helpers were busy putting together plates filled with enchiladas, beans and rice.

The meals were delivered to pediatric patients and their families along with healthcare workers at the hospital.

Organizers say this is the 5th year they've done this and it's a way to show appreciation for the hospital and its staff.

"In 2018 my family spent over 80 days at CRMC and so we really connected with the units there and felt like there was an easy way to give back," CEO of Hannah's Helpers Jeff Detlefsen.

The non-profit organized the meal despite their own daughter, Hannah, being admitted into the hospital earlier this week.

Organizers say this wouldn't be possible without the generous donations from the community, restaurants and volunteers.