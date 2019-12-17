ocean conservation

This School Teacher Is a Seahorse Whisperer

Roger Hanson is a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher known as the "seahorse whisperer." Almost every day, the Iowa native drives 80 miles from his home to Long Beach, CA, where the experienced diver has maintained an underwater sanctuary for a rare colony of Pacific seahorses since 2016. Roger has built 11 bio homes for the seahorses, and maintains a log of over 1, 200 dives into the colony. Roger is known as the "polar bear" because he dives without a wet suit which has endeared him to other divers in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachteacherretirementlocalishocean conservation
OCEAN CONSERVATION
Man's 300-nautical mile swim highlight's plastic pollution in oceans
San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items
'Wondrous' 10-foot giant squid spotted deep in Gulf of Mexico
What's going to happen to rare blue lobster found this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
Suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam: VIDEO
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
New California laws in 2020
Show More
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
More TOP STORIES News