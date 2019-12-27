Hydro Cycle: Spin Class in a Pool

A suburban Chicago fitness center has moved its spin class into the pool, to offer an innovative, low-impact workout called Hydro Cycle.Riders like the underwater European workout because they sweat less."You don't have to know how to swim, that's the cool part. Put the bikes in shallow water and pretty much get pedaling from there," said Reggie Vantrease, a Hydro Cycle instructor at Score Sports Center.Vantrease recommends using water shoes when pedaling.Riders can use the water to get a good upper body workout at the same time.