Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.