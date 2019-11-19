Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.

Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseumstechnologylocalishtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Show More
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
More TOP STORIES News