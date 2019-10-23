vegan

Pull Up to Boyle Heights and try The Vegan Taqueria

Raul Medina started The Vegan Taqueria to combat the high rates of diabetes and heart disease in his community. Raul is focused on being as culturally sensitive and relevant as he can by not offering something on his plates that wouldn't be there in the first place. In 2018 Raul won Taco Madness honor of best taco in LA. These tacos are served in Boyle Heights as an attempt to offer plant based options to a community where that option isn't regularly offered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightsfood cartfoodvegantacoslocalish
VEGAN
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Vegan Mexican Restaurant Giving Thanks to Moms Everywhere
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Victim says Fresno Anglican priest violated her during prayer session
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Show More
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Bullard High students sit in on real CA Court of Appeal cases
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
Tulare County Fire recruiting seasonal firefighters
More TOP STORIES News