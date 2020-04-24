Stressed out? Smash it out!

Stressed out? Try therapy - Smash Therapy.

This place in Spring, Texas was started by Jennifer "Jiffy" Morales.

Morales said she had a rough childhood and dealt with anger, impulsiveness and depression, but she eventually found a way to survive the pain and created a place for people to vent in a safe but physical space.

At Smash Therapy, people break glass, televisions and furniture with a sledgehammer. They can even throw paintballs to relieve stress.

"Channel that energy in an environment where consequences don't exist and take you and your closure home afterwards," Morales said.
