Local brewery begins construction on third location

Work has begun on the new Summer Fox Brewery location in the Tower District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brewery is expanding to Fresno's Tower District.

Summer Fox Brewing Company will be opening a new location on Van Ness near Floradora Avenue.

Action News stopped by the spot, and construction is underway.

It's unclear when the new location will open.

This will be the brewery's third taproom, along with its northeast Fresno and Clovis locations.