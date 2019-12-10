festival

Experience the Holiday Decoration magic at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park! Make sure to stop by the 60 foot Christmas tree decorated with over 1,500 Victorian style decorations on main street! And if you need to pick up a few holiday sweaters for those parties coming up make sure to do so and grab a pair of matching ears!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holiday lightsfestivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
El Diablito Fest returns to Tioga-Sequoia
Two farms celebrate fall by inviting public to their property
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy killed in Fresno County shooting, brother injured
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
LIVE: At least 1 gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Show More
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Driver crashes into pole during high-speed chase with Fresno Co. deputies
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
More TOP STORIES News