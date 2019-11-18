Fred Murphy, 81, is not your average grandpa.
He has served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and holds an 8th degree grandmaster rank in Taekwondo.
After seven surgeries in one year and being forced out of the gym for 52 days, Murphy is back in the gym, breaking a sweat and inspiring others nearly half his age.
81-year-old Crossfitter is the inspiration you need today!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
More TOP STORIES News