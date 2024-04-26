Just before unveiling of a new peace garden at Edison High School, campus placed on lockdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Edison High School went into a brief lockdown for reports of a person with a weapon near the campus.
The lockdown came as Fresno Unified planned to unveil a new peace garden at the school Friday morning.
Officers say a social media post showed a student's face covered with what police think was a weapon. Edison High was then placed on lockdown as a precaution.
A school resource officer saw a person who possibly matched the description of the person in the post.
Investigators did not specify what they believed the weapon was, but that they had given an all-clear to reopen the campus.