There's a new scoring record holder in Central Section basketball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra High Basketball star Logan Kilbert has become the new Central Section record holder for career points.

Kilbert needed 25 more points to break the record on Saturday. He scored 36 in the Chieftans 62-60 win against Edison High School.

Last year, sports anchor Alec Nolan caught up with Kilbert when he was a junior hunting for a league title.

Kilbert breaks Washington Union graduate Tre'von Willis' mark of 2,842 career points, which was set in 2006.

Another notable name he passes is former first-round pick Deshawn Stevenson, who set the record in 1999.