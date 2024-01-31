California high school jerseys to be displayed at new Clippers' arena

The Clippers are planning to showcase Valley schools at their new arena in Inglewood.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North is just one of close to 4,000 high schools in California.

There's a chance a jersey from the school could be hanging in an NBA arena.

That's thanks to the Clippers, who are trying to get a jersey from every high school basketball in California.

Those will be displayed at their new arena that's under construction in Inglewood.

Schools' principals or athletic directors can submit to the team by clicking here.

