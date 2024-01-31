WATCH LIVE

California high school jerseys to be displayed at new Clippers' arena

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 5:39AM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North is just one of close to 4,000 high schools in California.

There's a chance a jersey from the school could be hanging in an NBA arena.

That's thanks to the Clippers, who are trying to get a jersey from every high school basketball in California.

Those will be displayed at their new arena that's under construction in Inglewood.

Schools' principals or athletic directors can submit to the team by clicking here.

