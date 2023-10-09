Video shows moments 2 Los Angeles, CA officers ignore backup calls, play Pokémon GO instead

Shocking new video shows the moments two Los Angeles Police officers ignored a backup call about a robbery and instead played Pokémon GO.

The exchange was caught on the digital camera inside their squad car in 2017.

They continued to ride around and talk about catching the Pokémon character "Snorlax."

After a captain reviewed the video, they were fired the next year.

The officers tried arguing the recordings should have been dismissed because they were private conversations, but both the lower court and the appeals court disagreed.