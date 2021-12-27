Education

Los Banos teacher publishes first children's book

Vicki Costello teaches at Los Banos Elementary and is hoping to inspire students through 'Patti's Predicament'.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Banos teacher publishes first children's book

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Banos teacher is hoping to inspire students through her very first children's book.

"My job as a teacher is to be a seeker," says Vicki Costello, who teaches at Los Banos Elementary. "Why are they not eating well? Do they have friends? What are they doing after school?"

Costello has been teaching in the district for over 20 year and always wanted to be an author.

"I'm always telling tales and when we travel I'm always writing," she says.

During her year of distance learning, she decided to make her dream a reality, sharing a struggle that so many students and teachers face.

"It's a story about a little girl that has avoidance issues in some areas and in other areas not so much," said Costello. "As a classroom teacher we come across that from time to time."

In 'Patti's Predicament', her teacher, Mrs. Becker, tries to understand what's going on with Patty.

Every elementary teacher knows the struggle.

"It starts on Monday and instead of doing math, Patty has an earache," explained Costello. "Then instead of reading she needs a bandage and instead of writing her ear hurts."

Vicki says it's something she faces in the classroom but it's a problem that often can be solved.

"The takeaway is don't give up, figure it out, let's work together to make this happen," said Costello.

So what is Patti's predicament and how does she solve it?

You'll have to get your own copy to find out.

You can purchase the book here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos banoschildreneducationteacher
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News