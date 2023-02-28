Man sentenced for 2021 murder at northwest Fresno barbershop

A Fresno man will spend 16 years in prison after being convicted of killing and then trying to cover up a murder at a northwest Fresno barbershop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will spend 16 years in prison after being convicted of killing and then trying to cover up a murder at a northwest Fresno barbershop.

A judge sentenced Luis Lopez on Monday.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing Alex Solorio in May of 2021 at Colimas Fade Shop.

Lopez was found not guilty of first-degree murder last year, but the jury deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge.

The defense argued he didn't receive a fair trial because of an instructional error, but the judge disagreed, saying it wouldn't have changed the verdict.