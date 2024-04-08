WATCH: Suspect slams truck into Lululemon during burglary in Fresno

A Northwest Fresno Lululemon was targeted once again by thieves last month.

A Northwest Fresno Lululemon was targeted once again by thieves last month.

A Northwest Fresno Lululemon was targeted once again by thieves last month.

A Northwest Fresno Lululemon was targeted once again by thieves last month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northwest Fresno Lululemon was targeted once again by thieves last month.

Surveillance video captured the dramatic moments as a suspect backed his truck through the doors of the Fig Garden clothing store, shattering the glass.

Once inside, the man grabbed several items and tossed them into the back of his truck before driving off.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect ramming a truck through the front door of a Lululemon during a burglary last month in northwest Fresno.

It's unknown how much in merchandise was taken, but the store has been a target of burglars for years.

Just last month, three people walked out with three large bags full of athletic apparel.

Fresno police are still looking for the suspects in both cases.