Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform with Don Felder at Chukchansi Park in May

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, May 14.

For the rock band's return to live music, original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.

Joining them is legendary singer-songwriter, Don Felder.

Felder is a 1998 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles and a New York Times best-selling author.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 24 at 10 am at FresnoGrizzlies.com.
