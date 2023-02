Mac & Cheese Festival happening at River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all pasta lovers! A mouth-watering event is happening at River Park Tuesday evening.

The weekly farmers market is hosting a special "Mac & Cheese Festival."

The event will feature live music at BarrelHouse Brewing and a variety of cheese and pasta dishes by local chefs.

There will also be food booths and food trucks, along with the usual crafts and fresh produce available at the farmer's market.

It's all happening Tuesday evening from 5 pm until 9 pm.