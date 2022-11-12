Machinehead Brewing Company celebrates its two-year anniversary

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local craft brewery Machinehead is celebrating its two-year anniversary this Saturday and they have 14 beers including six new releases to celebrate the occasion.

The Clovis-based brewery opened in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Since then they have released 100 beers with the 100th being their second-anniversary ale.

Owner Rob Arabian says today's anniversary party is a toast to everyone who's been through their doors and made the Clovis brewery scene as amazing and unique as it is.

The second-anniversary party kicks off Saturday at noon.

There will be live music and several food options to pair with your brews.