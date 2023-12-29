Madera Community College aims to support students through College Assistance Migrant Program

CAMP students are also exposed to leadership training and visit 4-year universities to help decide where they'd like to transfer.

Two young women are on their way to becoming college graduates, and they credit a program at Madera Community College for setting them up for success.

Two young women are on their way to becoming college graduates, and they credit a program at Madera Community College for setting them up for success.

Two young women are on their way to becoming college graduates, and they credit a program at Madera Community College for setting them up for success.

Two young women are on their way to becoming college graduates, and they credit a program at Madera Community College for setting them up for success.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two young women are on their way to becoming college graduates, and they credit a program at Madera Community College for setting them up for success.

Yasmin Miranda and Jasmine Arroyo both recently wrapped up their first semester at Madera Community College.

Miranda, who comes from a farm-working family, says she was hesitant on what to expect navigating the college experience.

"I was really nervous coming into college because my parents don't know anything about college," Miranda said.

Arroyo, a first-generation college student, almost ignored calls from the College Assistance Migrant Program known as CAMP.

It was the CAMP Program that helped both navigate through their first semester as college students.

Director of Student Success Programs, Gaby Encinas, is in charge of the federally funded program.

Students are given support starting the summer before they start college.

Then, throughout their first year, students can access personal and academic counseling, financial aid assistance, tutoring, academic workshops and beyond.

"It's like your own little support system, your own little community on campus," Miranda said.

In order to qualify for CAMP, either the student or parent must work as migrant farm workers. You must be a U.S. citizen or a legal permanent resident. You must also be a first-time college student.

If you've received educational services through the Migrant Education Program in the past, you also qualify.

Encinas says, nationwide, nearly 75% of all CAMP students graduate with their baccalaureate degree.

"If it wasn't for these programs many of us, including myself, wouldn't have known how to navigate higher education," Encinas said.

In addition to student support, CAMP consistently involves parents so students can also have support at home.

CAMP students are also exposed to leadership training and visit 4-year universities to help decide where they'd like to transfer.

All of the resources are aimed to get students to graduation and into successful careers.

"There's so much help out there for everyone, it's just a matter of how far are you going to get to your goal," Arroyo said.

You can find more information about the CAMP program including qualifications, services and contact information by clicking here and here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.