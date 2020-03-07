Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two cases of novel coronavirus are officially being confirmed in the Central Valley.One is in Fresno County, and another is in Madera County, both involving couples who vacationed on Princess Cruise lines."Luckily, we were fortunate enough to have them contact us before they even arrived," says Madera Community Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Terrance McGovern.The Madera County victim and spouse are self-isolated in their home until one of them started showing symptoms.Both were quickly advised to go to Madera Community Hospital to be tested and monitored. As soon as they arrived, preventative measures were taken."We were able to put masks on them from the car, so they were in isolation essentially before they even came into the ER," McGovern said. "They went through a back door and into an isolation room directly."One of them tested positive. Doctors say the patient has since been discharged and is quarantined at home.Hundreds of miles away, a valley couple is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak aboard a Grand Princess Cruise Ship.DJ and Denise Turner of Merced were forced to isolate themselves in their rooms on Thursday."They just told us that it was advised that we stay in the room from the CDC," Denise said.Twenty-one people on the ship have already tested positive for coronavirus. The Turners say they haven't been tested, but aren't showing any symptoms.It's the fear of the unknown that scares them most."For us, I think that is the hardest part is just not knowing, "How long? When? What is going to happen next,'" Denise said.Currently, there is no cure for the virus, and doctors say it will take several months before we have one. They add the best treatment at the moment is prevention.Health Officials say the family of the Fresno County victim is currently self-monitoring. Meanwhile, the Health Department says one person did come in contact with the Madera County victim.They have since been isolated and are currently not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.