Mudslide evacuation warning could soon be lifted in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, some parts of Madera County were still under an evacuation warning.

"Based on the current conditions, kind of coupled with the diminishing storm, there's not enough substantial risk to warrant upgrading that warning to an order," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

A burn scar poses a threat of a mudslide to people living on Mattie Fhy Road, Holly, and Cavin Lanes.

"The concern is, if we get soil movement from the top, what we saw last year is it comes down these shoots, it combines at the bottom, it comes shooting through, and it'll hit the houses," said Sheriff Pogue.

He explains the Serpa Fire in 2016 caused the scar that's become a hazard in rainy and snowy conditions.

Action News spoke to people who live on Holly and Cavin Lanes. For privacy reasons, they didn't want to appear on camera, but one neighbor said she was concerned when she received the warning.

Other people we spoke to said they weren't worried at all.

Still, Sheriff Pogue said he wants to be transparent with people in the county. And he'd rather be safe than sorry.

From wildfires to heavy snowpack and major downpours, Sheriff Pogue says the Madera County community has been through a lot. But it's a community he's happy to serve.

"It's really tough on the residents. It's really tough on the county as a whole to deal with those impacts, and so we're really grateful for our great citizens who help us out by heeding those warnings when they come, heeding those evacuation orders when they come," said Sheriff Pogue.

The sheriff adds the warning could be lifted by Thursday.

The sheriff's office will continue to monitor the area through the rest of the winter.

