Man killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says

Officers say the driver of a Mustang ran a stop sign on Road 16 and crashed into the side of a Honda.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a crash in Madera County Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7 am on Highway 152 at Road 16.

Officers say the driver of a Mustang ran a stop sign on Road 16 and crashed into the side of a Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers have not identified the man but say he was in his 50s.

The driver of the Mustang is expected to be okay.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time.