Multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash in Madera County.

It happened at 11:30 Sunday morning on Avenue 7 and Road 25.

Offices say a silver Nissan traveling west on Avenue 7 went off the road.

As the driver attempted to regain control of the car, they crashed head-on with a Toyota Camry heading east.

Officials say one person was pinned in from the crash.

There were two people in the Nissan and one person in the Camry.

Officers say everyone was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.