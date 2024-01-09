Man killed during home break-in in Madera County, deputies say

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man died following a home invasion.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man died following a home invasion.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man died following a home invasion.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man died following a home invasion.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man died following a home invasion.

It happened a little after 3 am on January 5 at a home on Monreal Road near Avenue 15 in the Madera Ranchos area.

The sheriff's department says a man called and said someone had broken into his home through the back door while he was home.

Deputies arrived and found there had been a struggle between the homeowner and the alleged intruder.

That man lost consciousness and despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time.