3 arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap 21-year-old in Madera

Three people are in custody in Madera County for allegedly trying to abduct a woman.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody in Madera County for allegedly trying to abduct a woman.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened before 7 pm on Saturday at a house on Arizona Avenue in Madera.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies they saw the suspects try to force a 21-year-old woman into a car.

People nearby stepped in to help the woman, and the suspects ran away.

Investigators later learned that the suspects were related to the victim.

Authorities found and arrested 62-year-old Antonio Martinez, 39-year-old Elias Juarez and 28-year-old Mayda Santiago. They are all now facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

