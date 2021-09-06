3 arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap 21-year-old in Madera

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody in Madera County for allegedly trying to abduct a woman.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened before 7 pm on Saturday at a house on Arizona Avenue in Madera.Witnesses at the scene told deputies they saw the suspects try to force a 21-year-old woman into a car.People nearby stepped in to help the woman, and the suspects ran away.Investigators later learned that the suspects were related to the victim.Authorities found and arrested 62-year-old Antonio Martinez, 39-year-old Elias Juarez and 28-year-old Mayda Santiago. They are all now facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.