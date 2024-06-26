Suspect wanted for trying to kidnap women from Madera County walking trail, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are working to find a man who has tried to kidnap women from a walking trail on two separate occasions in Madera County.

The latest kidnapping attempt happened around 9:45 am Wednesday on the Granada Trail along the Fresno River near Road 23 and Avenue 15.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the man tried to put something in a woman's mouth while he struggled to grab a hold of her.

Officials say the woman was able to break away from the man and call for help, but he ran off with her car keys and earphones.

Deputies spent several hours searching the area for the suspect, but they were unable to find him.

During the investigation, officials say they learned that another woman had been attacked on the same trail around 8:45 am on Saturday, June 15.

Investigators say the woman was able to escape through nearby orchards after the suspect threatened her with a gun and tied her wrists together.

The sheriff's office describes the suspect in both cases as a man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 in height.

One victim told deputies that the man could be anywhere from 20 to 40 years old in age, was very skinny, had brown eyes and possibly a mustache.

Deputies are still working to confirm that the same suspect was involved in both attacks.

As the search for the suspect continues, officials are urging residents not to walk alone on the trail.

Anyone with information about the suspect in either case is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.