pedestrian struck

Man dies after he's struck by vehicle in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a driver in Madera County early Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officers say.

The collision was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Road 37 at Highway 145 in the Madera Ranchos area.

CHP officers say the victim was standing in the middle of westbound Highway 145 when the driver hit him.

He was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital with major injuries and died at the hospital. His name has not been released.



The driver involved in the crash, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene after he called 911. He told authorities the pedestrian was wearing all black and he didn't see him.

Officers say the driver was on his way to work and was going the speed limit. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.

A tow truck was on the scene to take the car away from the area.

The area along Highway 145 remains open to all traffic.



Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera ranchosmadera countychppedestrian struckcalifornia highway patrolpedestrian injuredmadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno
18-year-old killed by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Visalia: CHP
Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News