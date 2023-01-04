Madera County set to host free Type 2 diabetes prevention program

Those at risk usually have a family history of the condition, are overweight, are not physically active, or are pre-diabetic.

Madera County Public Health is using 2023 to lower its percentage of residents diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Public Health is using 2023 to lower its percentage of residents diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

"Based on some of the statistics that I have from CDPH, the California Department of Public Health, we average about 14%, when the state average is about nine, so it is significantly higher," shared Rene Silva, the county's community health & wellness assistant.

According to Silva, health condition can impact anyone at any age. Those at risk usually have a family history of the condition, are overweight, are not physically active, or are pre-diabetic.

"Once you unfortunately get it, it's pretty much with you," he said. "There are instances where it can kind of go into remission, but it's dependent on the individual."

The county's health department is hosting a free year-long diabetes prevention program to provide participants the necessary tools to take control of their health.

"It can be simply as adding more water and seeing how much of an impact that has on our overall health," Silva said.

Participants are required to track their food, water and sleep intake. They'll also be required to exercise 150 minutes every week.

Silva stressed that lifestyle changes can help when it comes to reducing a person's risk.

"They develop these lifelong skills in order to keep living a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle," he said.

There are eligibility requirements to be part of the program:

Take the CDC pre-diabetes risk assessment

Submit the results by emailing DPPReferrals@maderacounty.com , or mail to Public Health DPP, 1604 Sunrise Avenue, Madera, CA 93638

Have no prior diagnosis of Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes

Not be pregnant at the time of enrollment

The program's orientation is scheduled for January 10 and 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (English), and January 9 and 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Spanish).

More information can be found on the county's website.