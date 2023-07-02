K9 officer escapes from Fresno home of Madera County Sheriff's Deputy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office says one of their law enforcement dogs is lost.

In the early morning of Sunday, July 2nd, the deputy who handles the dog named "Odin" discovered he was missing from his yard.

The three-year-old Belgian Malinois was seen on home surveillance footage climbing over the top of his 6-foot kennel, then climbing over the 6-foot fence of the yard.

The home is located near Cedar and Bullard in Northeast Fresno. Odin was not wearing a collar or Sheriff's Office identification while in the yard.

Odin is a 75-pound with black and tan coloring and a white patch on his chest. His handler describes him as even-tempered and social.

Even though he has experience with the public and children, the Sheriff's Office asks people not to approach the dog but to call (559) 675-7770 immediately.

