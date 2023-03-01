Madera, Mariposa counties declares state of emergency due to weather

Since Friday, the foothills and mountains of Madera County have been battered by a historic winter storm.

There's so much snow on the roads, Madera County has employed several contractors to help with snow removal.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local state of emergency has been declared in both Mariposa and Madera counties due to weather conditions.

Officials say the storm system has caused power outages, downed trees and dangerous driving conditions.

The snow and rain also give the potential for debris and mud flow from burn scars.

For Madera and Mariposa counties, Red Cross emergency shelters have been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center and Mariposa Senior Center.

