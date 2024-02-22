Tools and other items stolen from truck in Madera, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of belongings from a homeowner's truck.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the Riverstone Development at Avenue 12 and Highway 41.

Home surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the house and park in the street.

Two men are then seen getting out and raiding the truck.

The car then drives off, before circling back for the thieves to steal more items.

The homeowners say tools and work clothes were among the items stolen.

Between the vehicle damage and stolen goods, they're out more than $3,000.

If you recognize the men from the video, you're asking to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.