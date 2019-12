FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a tree and a building after they lost control of their vehicle in Madera, police say.It happened around 1 a.m. on Granada Drive and Almond Avenue.The impact of the crash took the tree down and left a hole in a wall about two feet in diameter.The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.