Man shot and killed in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The end of 2023 was a deadly one in Madera, as a man was killed by gunfire just hours before the new year.

It happened at about 8 pm on the 300 block of East 14th Street.

Police say a man in his 30's was found by officers with a gunshot wound.

After several life-saving attempts, the victim died at the scene.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, or any suspect information at this time.

This marked the third homicide of 2023 in the city of Madera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madera Police.