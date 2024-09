Suspect in Madera kidnapping and sexual assault pleads not guilty

The man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Madera woman has pleaded "not guilty" in court.

The man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Madera woman has pleaded "not guilty" in court.

The man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Madera woman has pleaded "not guilty" in court.

The man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Madera woman has pleaded "not guilty" in court.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Madera woman has pleaded "not guilty" in court.

Police say 54-year-old Otis McKinzy attempted to rob a woman last Wednesday afternoon, then kidnapped her in her own car, and sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested later that night after being caught by police in Elk Grove.

Court documents show in May of 1997, McKinzy was convicted for a carjacking and kidnapping.

He is also a registered sex offender.