32-year-old man hit and killed by car near Madera, CHP says

Thursday, January 26, 2023 1:47PM
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car near Madera late Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 10 pm on Highway 99 and Avenue 20 1/2.

Officers say the 32-year-old man from Merced got out of his car and started walking in traffic.

A 31-year-old woman from Chowchilla was driving a Ford and did not have time to avoid the man.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The man has not been identified.

